Sarah Stobbe, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Stobbe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Sarah Stobbe works at Surgical Associates, P.C. in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates, PC
    1001 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 441-4760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates, P.C.
    575 S 70th St Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 441-4760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • Chi Health Nebraska Heart
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Lincoln Surgical Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sarah Stobbe, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043575137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Stobbe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Stobbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Stobbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Stobbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Stobbe works at Surgical Associates, P.C. in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Sarah Stobbe’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Stobbe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Stobbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Stobbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Stobbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

