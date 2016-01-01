Sarah Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Smith, CRNP
Overview
Sarah Smith, CRNP is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA.
Locations
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah Smith, CRNP
- Neurology
- English
- 1750643706
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.