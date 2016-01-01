See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Nursing.

Sarah Skinner-Scalf works at Louisville Family Care, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
2 (1)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
10 (3)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Family Care, PLLC
    6610 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 233-8048
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Draw
Common Cold
Diabetes
Blood Draw
Common Cold
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mild Depression Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Skinner-Scalf?

    Photo: Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Skinner-Scalf to family and friends

    Sarah Skinner-Scalf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Skinner-Scalf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN.

    About Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649687666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Skinner-Scalf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Skinner-Scalf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Skinner-Scalf works at Louisville Family Care, PLLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Sarah Skinner-Scalf’s profile.

    Sarah Skinner-Scalf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Skinner-Scalf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Skinner-Scalf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Skinner-Scalf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Skinner-Scalf, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.