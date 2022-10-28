See All Psychiatrists in La Grange, IL
Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatry
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Grange, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania.

Sarah Skea works at Values Based Psychiatry, LLC in La Grange, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Values Based Psychiatry, LLC
    38 N Spring Ave, La Grange, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 517-0841
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antidepressant Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antidepressant Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antidepressant Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Coping Strategy Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatillomania Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty Concentrating Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Educational Therapy Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Fear of Open Places Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Skea?

    Oct 28, 2022
    I've seen multiple providers over the years with varying success. Sarah has been the best. Very knowledgeable, empathetic, kind, and flexible with availability. Unlike some other providers, she doesn't judge or pressure with treatments or medication. She's provided great insight and come up with innovative treatment options that I didn't know were possible. Her care has literally been lifechanging for me. Couldn't recommend any higher.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Skea to family and friends

    Sarah Skea's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Skea

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC.

    About Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265704969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cfg
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Skea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Skea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Skea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Skea works at Values Based Psychiatry, LLC in La Grange, IL. View the full address on Sarah Skea’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Sarah Skea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Skea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Skea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Skea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Skea, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.