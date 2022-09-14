Sarah Siak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Siak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Siak, PA-C
Sarah Siak, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Sarah Siak works at
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 851 Outer Rd851 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 887-0166Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St80 W Grant St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 306-4603
Sara found many problems with our skin and offered solutions on future care as to avoid futire problems. She repaired the problems painlessly. Her assistants are also very caring people
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1285624726
Sarah Siak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Siak using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Siak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Sarah Siak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Siak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Siak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Siak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.