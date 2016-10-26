See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Sarah Shadallah, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Shadallah, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Sarah Shadallah works at Nashua Medical Group in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sj Physician Services Inc Dba Nashua Medical Group Pharmacy
    173 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 891-4500
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2016
    My favorite doctor to date. Even though she is not my primary doctor, she is who I prefer to see when I need medical services. I like her professional and calm nature. She listens.
    CB in Nantucket, MA — Oct 26, 2016
    Photo: Sarah Shadallah, ARNP
    About Sarah Shadallah, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902142367
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Shadallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Shadallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Shadallah works at Nashua Medical Group in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Sarah Shadallah’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sarah Shadallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Shadallah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Shadallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Shadallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
