Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP

Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO. 

Sarah Schumacher works at OptiMindHealth in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OptiMindHealth
    4770 Baseline Rd Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 893-0842
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Sarah is one of the most knowledgeable and caring providers I've ever seen. She gives holistic care and and treatment that takes into consideration the whole person, not just focusing on one single diagnosis. She is a great listener and takes the time to know me and what I'm going through so we are able to make decisions together based on what is best for me. I highly recommend Sarah and am very grateful for her care!
    — Sep 23, 2021
    Photo: Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP
    About Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336687060
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

