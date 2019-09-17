Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Schaffer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sarah Schaffer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Platte, NE.
- 1 306 W 4th St, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (308) 534-4874
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Awesome, she has great perception and understanding.
About Dr. Sarah Schaffer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
Dr. Schaffer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
