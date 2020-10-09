See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Sarah Salvaggio, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Sarah Salvaggio works at Metrolina Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Box Arthritis & Rheumatology of the Carolinas Pllc
    10502 Park Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 299-3926
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Sarah was so kind and thorough during my visit. She was concerned about an atypical looking spot and excised it right then and there. It came back as a melanoma. Had she not been so prompt to remove it and follow up I don’t know what would’ve happened. I appreciate her knowledge, thorough education with me and the fact that she excised it so fast. Today I’m healthy and alive with a barely visible scar to show for it! I won’t see anyone else!
    About Sarah Salvaggio, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235532938
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Salvaggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Salvaggio works at Metrolina Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Sarah Salvaggio’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sarah Salvaggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Salvaggio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Salvaggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Salvaggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

