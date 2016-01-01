Sarah Rumbaugh, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Rumbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Rumbaugh, CNM
Overview
Sarah Rumbaugh, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Carmel OB GYN Blakeney5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 951-1157
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Sarah Rumbaugh, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1144795444
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
