Sarah Robertson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Robertson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT.
Sarah Robertson works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1268 Main St Ste 102, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 666-5119
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah is the type of person that will make you feel comfortable to talk to. She is very knowledgeable and professional. She listens to your concerns and guide you through with the proper medication and/or referrals.
About Sarah Robertson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073955795
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.