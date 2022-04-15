Sarah Roberson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Roberson, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Roberson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Sarah Roberson works at
Locations
Ventana Wellness3156 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-9772
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cares a lot and spends a long time with me as her patient.
About Sarah Roberson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275641730
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Roberson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Sarah Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Roberson.
