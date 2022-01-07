See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Sarah Ritter, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Ritter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Sarah Ritter works at Institute Personal Development in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skinwellness Center of Chicago Sc
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1116, Chicago, IL 60602
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Jan 07, 2022
    Sarah is the best mental health care provider I have ever had. She was the first to properly diagnose me with chronic ptsd, when everyone said I had ocd. She asks alot of questions, takes the time to answer my questions, and I trust her 100%. I always look forward to my visits with Sarah. I am grateful to have her.
    George P. — Jan 07, 2022
    About Sarah Ritter, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679949655
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Ritter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Ritter works at Institute Personal Development in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Sarah Ritter’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ritter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

