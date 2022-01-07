Sarah Ritter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Ritter, APN
Overview
Sarah Ritter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Skinwellness Center of Chicago Sc111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1116, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (331) 643-6907
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah is the best mental health care provider I have ever had. She was the first to properly diagnose me with chronic ptsd, when everyone said I had ocd. She asks alot of questions, takes the time to answer my questions, and I trust her 100%. I always look forward to my visits with Sarah. I am grateful to have her.
About Sarah Ritter, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679949655
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Ritter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ritter.
