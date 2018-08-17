Dr. Sarah Richie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Richie, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Richie, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Cordova, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 103, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 737-6677
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richie?
Dr. Richie is the absolute best. We pay out of pocket for her evaluations and happily do so. I am a pediatrician, and her reports are the most comprehensive I have ever read. Many of my friends take their children for evaluations by Dr. Richie as well. My son's private school learning specialist also recommends Dr. Richie. She said she has always been impressed by how thorough the reports are.
About Dr. Sarah Richie, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1144533712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richie accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Richie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.