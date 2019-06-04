See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Sarah Reid, NPP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sarah Reid, NPP

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Reid, NPP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Sarah Reid works at Neuropsychiatric Institute in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychiatric Institute
    4107 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 636-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Medication Management
Medication Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Reid?

    Jun 04, 2019
    She is amazing, never gives up until the proper meds finally help, she makes you feel like she is involved and really cares about you
    — Jun 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Reid, NPP
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Reid, NPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Reid to family and friends

    Sarah Reid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Reid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Reid, NPP.

    About Sarah Reid, NPP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053462291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Reid, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Reid works at Neuropsychiatric Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Sarah Reid’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Sarah Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Reid, NPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.