Sarah Reid, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Reid, NPP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Neuropsychiatric Institute4107 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 636-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing, never gives up until the proper meds finally help, she makes you feel like she is involved and really cares about you
About Sarah Reid, NPP
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053462291
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Reid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Sarah Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Reid.
