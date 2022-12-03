Sarah Parker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Parker, NP
Overview
Sarah Parker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Muskegon, MI.
Sarah Parker works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was awesome, wish I could see her all the time
About Sarah Parker, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013479765
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Parker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Parker using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Sarah Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.