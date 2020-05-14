Sarah Pagliarulo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Pagliarulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Pagliarulo, PA
Overview
Sarah Pagliarulo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Sarah Pagliarulo works at
Locations
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthCare Partners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Went to CITY MD TODAY! In this day of pandemic Sarah was calm reasuring pleasant with a smile. Thank GOD for people like her. She is a true HERO??
About Sarah Pagliarulo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326347709
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
