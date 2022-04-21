See All Nurse Practitioners in Brandon, FL
Sarah Orr, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL. 

Sarah Orr works at Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology
    1130 Kyle Wood Ln, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 600-5423
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital - South

Cirrhosis
Colon Mass
Colon Stricture
Cirrhosis
Colon Mass
Colon Stricture

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 21, 2022
    Went in for new patient visit and to renew prescriptions having just moved to the area. She was very professional and personable. She listened and we got more done than I had originally planned. It's nice not to feel rushed out the door!!
    Heath — Apr 21, 2022
    About Sarah Orr, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891342747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Orr, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Orr works at Bay Area Advanced Gastroenterology in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Sarah Orr’s profile.

    Sarah Orr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

