Sarah Ontiveros
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Ontiveros is a Nurse Practitioner in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from Arizona State University and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Locations
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit. Sarah took the time to listen to me about my pain. Shes was caring and took her time with me. I was very satisfied with my visit! I will continue seeing Sarah for my pain and health. Thanks Sarah for a good experience today!
About Sarah Ontiveros
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043695018
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
