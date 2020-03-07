See All Counselors in Sierra Vista, AZ
Overview

Sarah Ochoa, LPC is a Counselor in Sierra Vista, AZ. 

Sarah Ochoa works at Sarah Ochoa Counseling in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Ochoa Counseling
    25 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 360-8685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Meritain Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2020
    I worked with Sarah after a very long search to find a good trauma therapist for my adolescent foster son. She is hands down the best in this area. Highly qualified, patient, professional. She is able to relate to young people at their level making her much more effective than your typical clinician working off a more “academic” approach. Ours was a very tough case. She used multiple methods (talk therapy, EMDR, journaling “homework” assignments) to attack it from all sides. She is not afraid of sharing her own experiences so patients can feel comfortable letting their guard down. Logistically, she was extremely responsive with phone calls, emails and texts. She scheduled fast and worked around our schedules, and was flexible even when we had cancellations due to “bad days” (which are a part of life with severe PTSD patients). I would not recommend any other therapist for an adolescent in Cochise County. She is outstanding.
    Danielle — Mar 07, 2020
    Photo: Sarah Ochoa, LPC
    About Sarah Ochoa, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316300254
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Ochoa, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Ochoa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Ochoa works at Sarah Ochoa Counseling in Sierra Vista, AZ. View the full address on Sarah Ochoa’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ochoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

