Sarah Ness

Mental Health
4 (10)
Overview

Sarah Ness is a Mental Health Professional in Brookfield, WI. 

Sarah Ness works at Cedar Lake Counseling in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Gardendale, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Lake Counseling
    17100 W North Ave # 300, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 244-6177
  2. 2
    None
    2501 Caufield Dr, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 214-9834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Sarah has given me so much hope. I was so skeptical of therapy in general. I’ve tried different therapists before finding Sarah about a year ago. After our first appointment I knew she was someone who “gets it”. She is so kind and I can tell her anything. I’ve never felt judged or not heard. She’s really good at what she does and we’ve figured out the root of many things. It’s pretty amazing to be honest. I feel like a new person. There’s been bumps along the way because that’s life, but much more manageable with the therapy I receive. Highly recommend!
    About Sarah Ness

    Specialties
    • Mental Health
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346746336
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Ness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Ness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Sarah Ness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Ness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Ness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

