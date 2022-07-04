Sarah Mooring, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Mooring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Mooring, LPC
Overview
Sarah Mooring, LPC is a Counselor in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Fidelity First Health Care Services LLC3825 Market St Ste 6, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 777-5575
Bridge Builders Pastoral Counseling and Psychotherapy, PA311 Judges Rd Ste 1E, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 792-9888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such an amazing counselor!! I always leave feeling much better than I came!!
About Sarah Mooring, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Mooring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Mooring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Mooring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Sarah Mooring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Mooring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Mooring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Mooring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.