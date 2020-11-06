Sarah Meyers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Meyers, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Meyers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA.
Sarah Meyers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates9220 Forest Hill Ave Ste A1, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8838Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Meyers?
I'm impressed. Sarah Meyers is not only easy to talk to, she's very good at disease management.
About Sarah Meyers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669653960
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Meyers works at
6 patients have reviewed Sarah Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.