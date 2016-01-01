See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Massapequa, NY
Sarah McMillan, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sarah McMillan, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Massapequa, NY. They completed their residency with Madonna Heights, Dix Hills, Ny

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    98 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 659-3264

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Sarah McMillan, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871846139
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Madonna Heights, Dix Hills, Ny
Internship
  • Saltzman Community Center, Uniondale, Ny
Undergraduate School
  • St. John's University, Jamaica, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions

