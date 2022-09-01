Sarah McGinley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah McGinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah McGinley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah McGinley, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI.
Sarah McGinley works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group35 Wells St Unit 4, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 348-3865
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all my questions Checked all my vitals and areas of discomfort. Listened to all my concerns and gave me advise to minimize my pain
About Sarah McGinley, APRN
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1841756517
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah McGinley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah McGinley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah McGinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah McGinley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah McGinley.
