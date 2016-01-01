Sarah McBee accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah McBee, FNP
Overview
Sarah McBee, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Sarah McBee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boone Health Boone Medical Group Central1605 E Broadway Ste 110, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah McBee?
About Sarah McBee, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235790833
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah McBee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah McBee works at
Sarah McBee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah McBee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah McBee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah McBee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.