Sarah Mattson, PT

Physical Therapy
Sarah Mattson, PT is a Physical Therapist in West Seneca, NY. 

Sarah Mattson works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Rehab Group
    2100 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 29, 2015
    She had a lot of true dedication to helping me when I was a Post op patient for an Anterior Labrum Tear of my left shoulder, I saw her on three different occasions and each time she was wonderful! She is extremely knowledgeable in what she does and has awesome bed side manners
    Ashley in Port Angeles, WA — Dec 29, 2015
    About Sarah Mattson, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952342396
    NPI Number
