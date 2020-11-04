See All Physicians Assistants in Largo, FL
Sarah Martin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Sarah Martin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Largo, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    8250 Bryan Dairy Rd, Largo, FL 33777 (727) 391-5008
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Nov 04, 2020
    Sarah is legitimately the most KIND, considerate, patient, and understanding medical professional I have ever encountered. I was referred to her by a friend of mine and I am SO thankful. She treats you like a human being and not a dollar sign. Your well being is important to her, and she doesn't rush you out the door as if you are on an assembly line. The front office girls are also SO kind, and helpful. Call RIGHT back! Always pleasant, no matter how needy I have been. I HIGHLY recommend Sarah!
    Cammie — Nov 04, 2020
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1154573210
