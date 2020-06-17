See All Counselors in Taunton, MA
Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC

Counseling
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC is a Counselor in Taunton, MA. 

Sarah Loper-Sengupta works at Northeast Health Services in Taunton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Health Services
    30 Taunton Grn Ste 5, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 880-6666
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Loper-Sengupta?

    Jun 17, 2020
    Ms Loper is a fantastic counselor. She is attentive and supportive. She has been effective at getting me in touch with my personal demons and is astonishingly perceptive at uncovering and working on my strengths and shortcomings. I always feel at ease with speaking to her as she has a rare gift of making me as a client feel 100% safe and comfortable opening up and sharing very painful personal matters, and patiently works with me to overcome all of the pain and roadblocks that are holding me back and to therefore open the path to become the best version of myself. Anyone seeking assistance from her would be extremely well served as she is among the most highly skilled, reassuring, honest, confidential, and empathic providers in the state.
    Mark — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Loper-Sengupta to family and friends

    Sarah Loper-Sengupta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Loper-Sengupta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC.

    About Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205978020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Loper-Sengupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Loper-Sengupta works at Northeast Health Services in Taunton, MA. View the full address on Sarah Loper-Sengupta’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sarah Loper-Sengupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Loper-Sengupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Loper-Sengupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Loper-Sengupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.