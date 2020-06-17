Sarah Loper-Sengupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC
Overview
Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC is a Counselor in Taunton, MA.
Sarah Loper-Sengupta works at
Locations
Northeast Health Services30 Taunton Grn Ste 5, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 880-6666
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Loper is a fantastic counselor. She is attentive and supportive. She has been effective at getting me in touch with my personal demons and is astonishingly perceptive at uncovering and working on my strengths and shortcomings. I always feel at ease with speaking to her as she has a rare gift of making me as a client feel 100% safe and comfortable opening up and sharing very painful personal matters, and patiently works with me to overcome all of the pain and roadblocks that are holding me back and to therefore open the path to become the best version of myself. Anyone seeking assistance from her would be extremely well served as she is among the most highly skilled, reassuring, honest, confidential, and empathic providers in the state.
About Sarah Loper-Sengupta, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1205978020
Sarah Loper-Sengupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Loper-Sengupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Loper-Sengupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Loper-Sengupta.
Sarah Loper-Sengupta offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.