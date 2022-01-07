Sarah Lindsay, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Lindsay, ARNP
Sarah Lindsay, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Sarah Lindsay works at
Locations
Uptown Family Practice, 11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1000, Naples, FL 34110
Cigna
Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very up to date in her information. Easy to understand and communicates treatment plan well. Active listener.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
- 1740483676
Sarah Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Lindsay accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sarah Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.