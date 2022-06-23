Sarah Kurtz, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Kurtz, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Kurtz, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, MD.
Sarah Kurtz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 553-2900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Kurtz?
She’s been the most helpful and caring dr so far. She checks in to make sure the meds are helping, she’s offered to book me a surgeon after years of me inquiring with other doctors about the surgery.
About Sarah Kurtz, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386810067
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Kurtz works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kurtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.