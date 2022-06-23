See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, MD
Sarah Kurtz, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Kurtz, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, MD. 

Sarah Kurtz works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.
    3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122

Ratings & Reviews
Jun 23, 2022
She’s been the most helpful and caring dr so far. She checks in to make sure the meds are helping, she’s offered to book me a surgeon after years of me inquiring with other doctors about the surgery.
— Jun 23, 2022
About Sarah Kurtz, CNM

  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  English
  1386810067
Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Kurtz, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Kurtz works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Pasadena, MD. View the full address on Sarah Kurtz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sarah Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kurtz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

