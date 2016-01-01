See All Counselors in Nashville, TN
Sarah Kmita, LPC

Counseling
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sarah Kmita, LPC is a Counselor in Nashville, TN. 

Sarah Kmita works at Psyche, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PSYCHe, PLLC
    4235 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 274-8400
    PSYCHe, PLLC
    Sarah Kmita Llc, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 212-5941

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sarah Kmita, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467868778
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Father Ryan High School Counseling Department
    Undergraduate School
    • 2009
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Kmita, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kmita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Kmita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Kmita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Sarah Kmita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kmita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kmita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kmita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

