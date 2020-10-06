See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charleston, SC
Sarah Kimble, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Kimble, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Kimble, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Sarah Kimble works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Kimble?

    Oct 06, 2020
    Very professional and trusted as a top physician. I rate her among the best.
    Paul Sergent — Oct 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Kimble, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Kimble, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Kimble to family and friends

    Sarah Kimble's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Kimble

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Kimble, PA-C.

    About Sarah Kimble, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1528244308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Kimble, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Kimble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Kimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Kimble works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Sarah Kimble’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Kimble. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kimble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.