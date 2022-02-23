Sarah Kim, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Kim, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Kim, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in McKinney, TX.
Sarah Kim works at
Locations
Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South8080 State Highway 121, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 268-9383
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Kim?
Very thorough very professionalAnswered all of my questions and took her time wasn’t rushed at all the girls in the office were awesome would recommend Dr. Kim Sarah
About Sarah Kim, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1083264766
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Kim accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Sarah Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kim.
