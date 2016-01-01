Sarah Kaplan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Kaplan, CRNP
Overview
Sarah Kaplan, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Sarah Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-3525
-
2
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Front and Olney101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Directions (215) 224-8675
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Kaplan?
About Sarah Kaplan, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467521237
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Kaplan using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Kaplan works at
133 patients have reviewed Sarah Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.