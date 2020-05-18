Dr. Sarah Irby, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Irby, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Irby, PHD is a Psychologist in Southaven, MS.
Locations
Irby Psychological Services7075 Golden Oaks Loop W, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 228-0130
Integrated Health5779 Getwell Rd Ste 3, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 510-6507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is supportive and takes time to listen to parents. She has continued to provide consistent therapy through teletherapy during this pandemic.
About Dr. Sarah Irby, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275962045
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Irby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irby.
