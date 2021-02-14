See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Sarah Humbarger, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Humbarger, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Humbarger, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sarah Humbarger works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 525 Jamestown Ave in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Practice Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Jared Luke, PA-C
Jared Luke, PA-C
10 (49)
View Profile
Sarah Brunner, PA-C
Sarah Brunner, PA-C
10 (40)
View Profile
Amy Smith, PA-C
Amy Smith, PA-C
10 (34)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - Roxborough
    525 Jamestown St Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Norristown
    2705 DeKalb Pike Ste 308, Norristown, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Humbarger?

    Feb 14, 2021
    PA Humbarger is incredibly caring as well as very thorough with examinations.
    Beverly Walker — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Humbarger, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Humbarger, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Humbarger to family and friends

    Sarah Humbarger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Humbarger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Humbarger, PA-C.

    About Sarah Humbarger, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841344520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Humbarger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Humbarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Humbarger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Humbarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Sarah Humbarger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Humbarger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Humbarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Humbarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Humbarger, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.