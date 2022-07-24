Sarah Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Hughes, PA
Overview
Sarah Hughes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Sarah Hughes works at
Locations
Dr Larry Stark LLC3201 W Peoria Ave Ste A100, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 866-1501
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, she seems to sincerely care about how you feel.
About Sarah Hughes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861421513
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Hughes works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.