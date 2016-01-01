Sarah Howell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Howell, PSY
Overview
Sarah Howell, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Suwanee, GA.
Sarah Howell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suwanee Psychology2910 Horizon Park Dr Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 271-8989
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Howell?
About Sarah Howell, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1023272341
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Howell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Howell works at
4 patients have reviewed Sarah Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.