Sarah Heaverlo, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Heaverlo, MA is a Counselor in Gladstone, OR.
Sarah Heaverlo works at
Locations
LifeStance Health890 82nd Dr Bldg B, Gladstone, OR 97027 Directions (503) 659-5515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah is a Gift. She has helped me work through many life struggles and past traumas. I have worked with her on two separate occasions. The most recent was for a few years. She is gentle but firm. Always caring and knows when to apply “tough love”. With her guidance I didn’t feel alone. She had a way to help lower life’s high hurdles. Made them easier to tackle while keeping an eye on the finish line. Day to day life is overwhelming. With Sarah in my corner I felt I could overcome my personal challenges. She helped me dust off and add tools to my mental health tool box so I can stand on your own.
About Sarah Heaverlo, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1568620011
Education & Certifications
- Central Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
