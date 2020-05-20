Sarah Hall, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Hall, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Hall, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
Sarah Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
All Seasons Mental Health6933 W Emerald St Ste A, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 321-0634
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Hall?
Sarah will dig deep to find the problem and prescribe the best treatment.
About Sarah Hall, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346768330
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Hall works at
Sarah Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.