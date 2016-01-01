See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Overview

Sarah Hail, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. 

Sarah Hail works at San Andreas Medical Clinic in Roseville, CA with other offices in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Andreas Medical Clinic
    1430 Blue Oaks Blvd Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed

About Sarah Hail, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1588092415
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

