Sarah Gaffney accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Gaffney, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Gaffney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Manchester, NH.
Sarah Gaffney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amoskeag Health Hollis145 Hollis St, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 626-9500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Gaffney?
About Sarah Gaffney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1700438306
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Gaffney works at
Sarah Gaffney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.