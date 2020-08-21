Sarah Forsey, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Forsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Forsey, PA
Overview
Sarah Forsey, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Locations
Highland Family Practice4460 S Highland Dr Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 272-4111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t recommend her highly enough. She is always present and patient. She is so knowledgeable and I feel very confident and comfortable with her. Her office staff are all wonderful and I feel lucky to have her as my doctor!
About Sarah Forsey, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1114261005
Sarah Forsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Forsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Forsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Forsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Forsey.
