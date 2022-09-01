See All Family Doctors in Bossier City, LA
Sarah Estess, FNP

Sarah Estess, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Estess, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Sarah Estess works at Family Medicine Associates in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Associates
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 420, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 01, 2022
She doesn’t rush in and out. She listens with concerns. She takes your health seriously. She’s really nice.
— Sep 01, 2022
About Sarah Estess, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588088827
Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Estess, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Estess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Estess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Estess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Estess works at Family Medicine Associates in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Sarah Estess’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Sarah Estess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Estess.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Estess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Estess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

