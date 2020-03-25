See All Dermatologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Sarah Esposito, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sarah Esposito, PA

Dermatology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Esposito, PA is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Sarah Esposito works at Access Dermatology LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Dermatology LLC
    385 State Route 18 Ste E, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-1883
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cryosurgery
Injection
Mohs Surgery
Cryosurgery
Injection
Mohs Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Esposito?

    Mar 25, 2020
    I have been to The office many times but just had Sara for the first time. She explained everything clearly and I was very pleased with her I will be seeing her again.
    John Scavone — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Esposito, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Esposito, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Esposito to family and friends

    Sarah Esposito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Esposito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Esposito, PA.

    About Sarah Esposito, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760775589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Esposito, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Esposito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Esposito works at Access Dermatology LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Sarah Esposito’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Sarah Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Esposito, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.