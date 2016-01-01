See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Santa Barbara, CA
Sarah Douglas, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Douglas, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Douglas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    222 E Canon Perdido St Ste 207A, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 450-1931

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Relationship Issues
Anxiety
Relationship Issues

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sarah Douglas?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sarah Douglas, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Sarah Douglas, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Douglas to family and friends

Sarah Douglas' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sarah Douglas

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Douglas, LMFT.

About Sarah Douglas, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407229347
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Douglas, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Douglas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Douglas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sarah Douglas, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.