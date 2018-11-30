Sarah Derubeis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Derubeis, FNP-C
Sarah Derubeis, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Sarah Derubeis works at
Full Circle Health4838 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 926-8000
- Aetna
Sarah DeRubeis is an exceptional provider. She is personable and kind. Sarah has a great bed side manner and highly intelligent. Sarah has helped my thyroid and hormones to become balanced. She treats me as a person not just a number. I highly recommend her!
About Sarah Derubeis, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912208430
Sarah Derubeis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Derubeis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Sarah Derubeis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Derubeis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Derubeis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Derubeis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.