Sarah Decker, PA-C
Sarah Decker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Royal Oak, MI.
Outpatient Behavioral Health3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She has always been respectful towards me and her office calls back when they say they will. The other review blames her for an ER visit but gives no details as to how (it's easy to blindly blame your doc when you don't truly understand what happened to you). In contrast she identified that my medication was causing problems for me and helped me find the correct course to treat my condition.
Sarah Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.