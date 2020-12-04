See All Neurosurgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sarah Bush, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Sarah Bush works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103
(336) 571-7865
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    About Sarah Bush, FNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1760921522
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

