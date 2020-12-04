Sarah Bush, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Bush, FNP
Overview
Sarah Bush, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Sarah Bush works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7865
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Bush?
Sarah has been one of the best medical perfessionals I have ever had the pleasure of dealing with. All interactions with her have been very helpful. I have never had surgery before and she has made this experience as least stressful as possible. She has been more than willing to answer any questions or concerns I have had. I am so glad that I have had the pleasure of having her on my surgical team. I would highly recommend her and Dr. Bennett to take care of any of my spine or back issues. I am grateful for the services she has provided for me.
About Sarah Bush, FNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1760921522
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Bush accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Bush works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.